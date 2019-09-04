Peconic Partners Upped Mastec (MTZ) Position; Portland General Electric Co (POR) Sentiment Is 1.22

Peconic Partners Llc increased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 882074% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc acquired 4.41M shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 4.41 million shares with $212.16M value, up from 500 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $4.75B valuation. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.61. About 914,335 shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B

Portland General Electric Co (POR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 141 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 116 reduced and sold their holdings in Portland General Electric Co. The investment managers in our database reported: 80.64 million shares, down from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Portland General Electric Co in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 92 Increased: 100 New Position: 41.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.38M for 27.25 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Learn From Portland General Electric Companyâ€™s (NYSE:POR) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Renewable Energy Quote That Investors Can’t Afford to Miss – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company for 14,810 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 313,059 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.15% invested in the company for 328,831 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 85,394 shares.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 25.9 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 367,221 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (POR) has risen 21.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Swiss Savings Bank holds 115,300 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 59,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Coe Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 53,769 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 109,849 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advsr Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 23,800 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 7,562 shares. Stifel Financial owns 41,019 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 295 shares. Dana Investment accumulated 41,982 shares. 44,220 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,883 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 75 are owned by Cordasco Financial. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,139 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Morgan Stanley and DADCO Investor Conferences in Laguna Beach and Chicago – GuruFocus.com” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MasTec: Still My Number One Pick – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MasTec Inc (MTZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec: The Beat (And Raise) Goes On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MasTec has $7200 highest and $57 lowest target. $63.83’s average target is 0.35% above currents $63.61 stock price. MasTec had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. B. Riley & Co maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Monday, August 5. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $7200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $57 target. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Deutsche Bank maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating.