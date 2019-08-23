Peconic Partners Upped Its Targa Res (TRGP) Stake by $14.35 Million; Share Price Declined; Riverpark Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $997,490

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 159.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 569,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 2.47M shares traded or 9.48% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 38,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 230,386 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 268,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 6.92 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa accumulated 0% or 28,630 shares. Enterprise Svcs invested in 0.01% or 1,022 shares. Citigroup holds 361,821 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 51,443 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 7,000 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 8,208 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp owns 7,052 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.55% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Sei Company has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 173,753 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co invested in 855 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 0.05% or 4.55 million shares in its portfolio. Reaves W H And invested in 231,305 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Inc owns 304,365 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Provides Details on Planned Succession and Management Transition – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,275 shares to 2,275 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Put).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot And Conoco Shareholders Need A ‘Special Dividend’ Payment – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Whiting Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy stock plunges highlight energy sector selloff – MarketWatch” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.54M for 13.58 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.