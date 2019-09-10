Peconic Partners Upped Its Targa Res (TRGP) Stake by $14.35 Million as Share Value Declined; As A B M Industries (ABM) Share Price Rose, Gemmer Asset Management Cut Holding

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 377,923 shares traded or 8.27% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 159.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 569,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 3.57M shares traded or 57.37% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,325 shares to 6,797 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines C (NYSE:IBM) by 2,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ).

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).