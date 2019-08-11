Peconic Partners Upped Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position; Kennedy Capital Management Cut By $3.05 Million Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) stake by 14.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 72,570 shares as Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)’s stock rose 42.41%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 427,668 shares with $18.07M value, down from 500,238 last quarter. Pros Holdings Inc now has $3.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 528,937 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference

Peconic Partners Llc increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc acquired 30,000 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 45,000 shares with $4.57M value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.81B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 1.68M shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Among 7 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $154 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Thursday, June 20. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $160 target. Barclays Capital maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $189 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $148 target in Monday, March 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $144 target.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity. On Friday, March 8 Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 5,313 shares.

