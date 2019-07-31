Peconic Partners Upped Holding in Mastec (MTZ) by $211.70 Million; Ringcentral (RNG) Holder Granahan Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.05 Million as Market Value Rose

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.41M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 275,655 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ringcentral (RNG) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 28,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, down from 139,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ringcentral for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.55. About 546,863 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RingCentral Inc (RNG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RingCentral – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) CEO Vlad Shmunis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 0.07% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 4,800 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 67,858 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Invest Inc Ma has 110,535 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Cambridge Trust Company stated it has 7,818 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Credit Suisse Ag reported 44,826 shares stake. Oakworth Capital Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Millennium Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 44,322 shares. Verition Fund Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Scge Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 449,000 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 125,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 94,394 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 50,305 shares to 402,871 shares, valued at $22.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Storage Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Advisers accumulated 1,000 shares. Ack Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has 104,491 shares. Zacks Invest has 0.03% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 33,876 shares. Missouri-based Argent Capital Lc has invested 0.13% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated holds 0% or 158 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 140,756 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 50,640 shares. Citadel Limited has 936,034 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 96,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Peconic Prtnrs Limited has invested 42.64% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pensare Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination Nasdaq:WRLS – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,275 shares to 2,275 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,300 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).