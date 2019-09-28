Peconic Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $404,000 as Share Price Rose; As Apple Com (AAPL) Share Price Rose, First Long Island Investors Cut Stake by $5.48 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 239,433 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 36,070 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 63,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Mgmt holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 192,160 shares. Bb&T has 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Manchester Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 135,129 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs invested in 418,405 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Hanlon Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 3,676 shares in its portfolio. Bennicas Assocs invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvard Comm owns 506,683 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 5.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 4.72% or 70,515 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 28,210 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 2.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 189,037 shares. Capstone Advisors holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,412 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc, a Oregon-based fund reported 16,419 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 2.43M shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 13,631 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: It’s Go Time – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: Apple’s Services Narrative Is Largely Priced In; Stock No Longer Attractive – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple changes App Store amid antitrust scrutiny – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple continues EU tax appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 8,900 shares to 54,800 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 22,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 51 shares. Duff Phelps Management reported 67,490 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.15% or 7,391 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 24,769 shares. Real Estate Mgmt Ser Ltd Liability Com, Florida-based fund reported 8,600 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Focused Wealth stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tudor Corporation Et Al invested in 8,889 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 3,942 are held by Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab. 90,195 are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Ls Inv Advisors owns 2,152 shares. Td Asset reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.17% or 144,527 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt holds 6,575 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $508.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 84,159 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.