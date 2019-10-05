Peconic Partners Trimmed Its Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding; Bankunited (BKU) Shorts Decreased By 13.07%

Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) had a decrease of 13.07% in short interest. BKU’s SI was 2.53M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 13.07% from 2.91 million shares previously. With 698,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU)’s short sellers to cover BKU’s short positions. The SI to Bankunited Inc’s float is 2.6%. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 272,222 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Peconic Partners Llc decreased Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) stake by 65.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc sold 7.62 million shares as Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR)’s stock declined 7.40%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 3.93M shares with $150.02 million value, down from 11.54M last quarter. Quanta Svcs Inc now has $5.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 654,212 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold BankUnited, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 85.90 million shares or 5.89% less from 91.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 85,438 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 36,900 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt Lp reported 2.29% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0.01% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Ameriprise accumulated 409,595 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) or 1.06M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Ajo L P invested in 984,360 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 920,864 shares. 18,779 are held by Bokf Na. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 3.47 million shares. Cambiar Lc stated it has 0.12% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 816,529 shares. New York-based Amer International has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans.

Among 2 analysts covering BankUnited (NYSE:BKU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BankUnited has $3900 highest and $3700 lowest target. $38’s average target is 14.60% above currents $33.16 stock price. BankUnited had 4 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 3 with “Equal-Weight”.

Among 2 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services has $5000 highest and $4500 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 28.03% above currents $37.1 stock price. Quanta Services had 6 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4800 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, September 10. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 23.