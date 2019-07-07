Peconic Partners Trimmed Its Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $28.68 Million; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Visa (V) as Stock Price Rose

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 5.84 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 5.32M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Maryland-based Edgemoor Investment has invested 1.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mackay Shields Ltd Co has invested 0.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vantage Prtn Ltd Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 174,245 shares. Moreover, Fairfield Bush And Communications has 0.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Btim Corporation stated it has 1.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). D E Shaw & Co Incorporated reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blume Mgmt Inc invested 0.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 90,738 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Com has invested 1.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Select Equity Grp Lp, a New York-based fund reported 89,652 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 0.34% or 25,200 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,626 shares. Bb&T accumulated 274,287 shares. Mawer Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3.05% or 2.75M shares.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,446 shares to 56,825 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,205 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 133,739 shares. Aqr Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 357,742 shares. Amer Group Incorporated reported 871,092 shares stake. 31,979 are held by Waverton Inv Management Ltd. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.82M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 12,000 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Rare Limited has invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Us Bancorporation De, Minnesota-based fund reported 247,335 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Jcic Asset Inc holds 0% or 287 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.05% or 23,547 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Capital Impact Advisors Ltd holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 60,227 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport accumulated 14 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

