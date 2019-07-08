Peconic Partners Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $515,025; Bluemountain Capital Management Stake in Guess (GES) Increased by $738,530 as Shares Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 901.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 38,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,180 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, up from 4,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 721,737 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 26.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Ch; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 7.5%; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 18/04/2018 – GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Guess Says Agreement Terms Remain Confidential; 06/05/2018 – Weightloss Programs Are Hard To Find, Brian Flatt Takes The Guess Work Out Of Diet Plans With His 3 Week Diet System; 24/04/2018 – Guess Farmers Market Taps Streetwear, Heritage With Help From Sean Wotherspoon; 17/05/2018 – Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – The Coming FIFA World Cup Opening Urges for Fair Guess; 22/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 2,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,825 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $199.71. About 16.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Group Inc Inc Inc has 323,054 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 9,916 shares. L & S holds 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 78,914 shares. Beacon stated it has 20,777 shares. Btc Management Inc has 75,103 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 49,016 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank reported 3.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 76,526 were reported by Culbertson A N. Ftb Advsrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 109,479 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 67,926 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. 23,555 are owned by Aldebaran Finance Incorporated. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2.2% or 25,378 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 2.96% or 54,842 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc accumulated 20,722 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 499,861 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.23 million shares to 13.23M shares, valued at $636.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.55 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $147,300 was bought by Bolla Gianluca.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). 11 are held by First Manhattan. 45,450 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 77,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 48,492 shares. Amer Gru Inc invested in 0% or 43,417 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 500,509 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd accumulated 8,893 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 926,070 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 38,517 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech holds 0% or 12,120 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 156,600 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 249,652 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 1,616 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 7,650 shares to 5,924 shares, valued at $906,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 62,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,120 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).