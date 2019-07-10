Peconic Partners Trimmed Holding in Splunk (SPLK) by $6.20 Million as Stock Rose; Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Position Raised by Halcyon Management Partners Lp

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 1.15M shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $132.36. About 1.46 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 19,195 shares. Raymond James has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Guggenheim Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 31,896 shares. Gp One Trading LP reported 39,530 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 66,310 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Glob Management Lc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 1.44M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Marshall Wace Llp owns 957,214 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 740 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Tt invested in 135,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 50 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Chevy Chase, Maryland-based fund reported 327,215 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 545 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 562,909 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 803,171 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Lc owns 94,975 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce Ny accumulated 8,533 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nbw Cap Llc accumulated 34,247 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.04% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Trust Communication Of Vermont holds 58 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 18,363 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,700 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

