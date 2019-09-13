Peconic Partners Trimmed Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position by $7.15 Million; Stock Rose; Harding Loevner LP Increased Position in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by $5.11 Million

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 567,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 84.77M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $798.49 million, up from 84.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 14.36 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’; 24/05/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE ONE NEW SHARE FOR EACH TWO THEY OWN -FILING; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2% FROM 3% AT ITAU; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59 million, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 1.67 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 29,724 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $178.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 38,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,839 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.