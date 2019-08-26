Peconic Partners Stake In Tableau Software (DATA) Was Raised; Diageo P L C (DEO) Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Decreased Position as Shares Declined

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 43,335 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, down from 53,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $166.49. About 131,356 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 34,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 54,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt up 3% premarket on positive terlipressin data – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 137% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VMware Delivers a Hybrid Cloud Platform Powering Next-Generation Hybrid IT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,275 shares to 2,275 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New (Put) by 84,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 110 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 23,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life reported 0.01% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,184 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs owns 4,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Llc has 57,387 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability reported 0.68% stake. Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. 48,530 are owned by Tudor Investment Et Al. Korea Investment Corp stated it has 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Shell Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 10,961 shares. Davidson Invest Advsr, Montana-based fund reported 51,551 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 729,876 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 3,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,863 shares to 298,208 shares, valued at $61.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 64,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.