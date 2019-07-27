Peconic Partners Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Capital International Has Raised Its Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Stake by $1.25 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.02M shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 189.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 518,952 shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (NYSE:AMT) by 7,899 shares to 14,356 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,127 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. On Wednesday, April 24 the insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.