Peconic Partners Raised Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Stock Rose; Hound Partners Position in Lkq (LKQ) Trimmed by $39.05 Million

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 3,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $211.03. About 629,429 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 4.53M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.47M, down from 5.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 731,657 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $192.37 million for 10.38 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 10,510 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na stated it has 7,477 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc owns 27,024 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holding has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 134,225 were reported by Stifel Fin. Huntington Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 6,484 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 2.11 million shares. 59,743 are owned by Norinchukin Bancorporation The. Bell National Bank & Trust holds 9,234 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 2.07M shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.09% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited Com holds 7,347 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.01% or 1.59M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 31,902 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,800 shares. Moreover, Fosun has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,370 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Yhb Advsr reported 34,092 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 29,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 115,249 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt stated it has 769,393 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd accumulated 2,945 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3,715 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hartline Invest Corp has 4,372 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 1.69% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Copeland Capital Limited Liability Com owns 25,930 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio.