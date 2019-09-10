Peconic Partners Raised Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $5.76 Million; Share Price Rose; First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $331,452

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 82,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 1.58 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 17,988 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 13,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 10.45 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies owns 6,262 shares. Brinker invested in 0.16% or 32,315 shares. Legal General Group Pcl reported 3.46 million shares. Scholtz And Limited Liability Company holds 3.81% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 44,595 shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Janney Cap Management Lc owns 1.05% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 156,750 shares. Thornburg Management Inc has 1.56 million shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Grassi Mgmt reported 0.17% stake. 23,409 were reported by Sterling Inv Management. Aperio Gp Ltd Co accumulated 198,391 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 603 shares. Zacks Invest Management, Illinois-based fund reported 537,691 shares. Dupont reported 14,340 shares. Motco holds 1.01% or 78,956 shares.

