Peconic Partners Position in Quanta Svcs (PWR) Has Lifted by $5.84 Million; Forte Capital Cut Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $654,444; Share Price Declined

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.85 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23 million, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 2.04M shares traded or 46.42% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 12,700 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quanta Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quanta Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

