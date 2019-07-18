Peconic Partners Position in Mastec (MTZ) Has Lifted by $211.70 Million as Share Value Rose; Dtf Tax (DTF) Holder Karpus Management Raised Position

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78M market cap company. It closed at $13.94 lastly. It is down 5.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.41 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 276,522 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Pa Value Mun Income Tr (VPV) by 286,911 shares to 222,564 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Euro (IEUR) by 285,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,754 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1607 Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.18% or 250,857 shares. Saba Management LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 261,792 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% or 926,150 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 50,716 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 27,765 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 26,671 shares. City Of London Inv Limited invested in 29,151 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 0.01% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 45,249 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Inc invested in 22,139 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 49,916 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 11,329 shares. Bulldog Investors Limited Liability Com holds 0.81% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 137,755 shares.

