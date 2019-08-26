Peconic Partners Position in Dycom Inds (DY) Has Decreased by $2.30 Million as Stock Rose; Altavista Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK)

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 381,879 shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $130.86. About 541,852 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc by 7,398 shares to 5,201 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.45M for 12.14 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.