Peconic Partners Maintains Position in Equinix (EQIX); As Pg&E Crop (PCG) Market Valuation Declined, Knightsbridge Asset Management Raised Stake by $657,611

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.02% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 5.16 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $539.88. About 472,854 shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 619,300 are owned by Highland Cap Mngmt Lp. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 71,710 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 8,600 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP stated it has 456,815 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,235 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Los Angeles Management Equity Inc reported 87,590 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 195,347 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2,372 shares. Tobam reported 8,157 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Stonehill Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.54 million shares. Amp has 504,453 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 133,059 shares.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc by 354,207 shares to 60,116 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Creditors Proposing to Own 85%-95% of Company’s Shares – Bloomberg, Citing Court Filing – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E keeps control for now as California gets more time to evaluate bids – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Issues Statement on Financing Proposal from Abrams and Knighthead – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.