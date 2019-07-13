Peconic Partners Lowered Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position by $1.28 Million; Shares Rose; Paradigm Capital Management Maintains Holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR)

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 397,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 950,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 358,115 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy This Summer – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How To Look At Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (NYSE:EARN) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea-based Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.3% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Crestwood Advsrs Group Lc invested in 1.66% or 181,053 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated has invested 0.69% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 6,262 were accumulated by Utd Asset Strategies. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 21,811 shares. Virtu Limited Company holds 20,231 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.16% or 553,209 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 55,030 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 5,511 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Clearbridge accumulated 1,644 shares.

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Saudi Airline Picks A320 Over 737 MAX: Is Boeing in Trouble? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wesco Aircraft Appoints Kerry A. Shiba Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Qiwi PLC (QIWI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.