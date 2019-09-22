Peconic Partners Lowered By $7.15 Million Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake; Middlefield Banc Has 0.56 Sentiment

Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.87, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 15 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 27 sold and decreased positions in Middlefield Banc Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 946,871 shares, up from 924,121 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Middlefield Banc Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 18 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Peconic Partners Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc sold 55,000 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 27,500 shares with $3.59M value, down from 82,500 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $58.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.58. About 1.61 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $15000 highest and $13800 lowest target. $144.75’s average target is 2.97% above currents $140.58 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13800 target in Monday, May 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crown Castle: This Dividend Payout Will Likely Get Hiked Soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Crown Castle International Corp.: Bill & Melinda Gatesâ€™s Favorite New Tech Stock Up 34% This Year – Profit Confidential” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crown Castle Pfd Registered Series A declares $17.1875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Transamerica Advsrs holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Motco accumulated 0.95% or 77,784 shares. Greystone Managed accumulated 2,282 shares. Clear Street Markets Ltd Llc reported 5,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 79,070 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability owns 1,879 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 50,262 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Michigan-based Telemus Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Winch Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12 shares. Millennium Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability holds 0.52% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 55,937 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 266,316 shares. Cibc Ww has 111,748 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Middlefield Banc Corp. for 70,025 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 15,255 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 97,248 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,700 shares.

Analysts await Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, down 3.92% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MBCN’s profit will be $3.18 million for 12.37 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Middlefield Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for August 21st – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy These 5 Top Small Banks to Boost Portfolio Gains – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Middlefield Banking Company Announces Additions to Leadership Team – Business Wire” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Lycopodium Limited’s (ASX:LYL) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $87,314 activity.