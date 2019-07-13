Peconic Partners Lifted Quanta Svcs (PWR) Stake by $5.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Holder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $3.41 Million as Share Value Declined

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 309,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.08M, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 2.58 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV); 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV); 21/03/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grupo Televisa Investors Announced by Holzer & Holzer; 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.85 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23 million, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 834,753 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 12,700 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

