Peconic Partners Lifted Quanta Svcs (PWR) Position; Shareholder Insight 2811 Has Upped Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23 million, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 2.57 million shares traded or 99.92% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 7.20 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44M shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New (Put) by 84,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Strategic acquisitions for Quanta Services – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 68,995 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 27,336 shares. Saturna Capital holds 0.01% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has 351,426 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moody Bancorp Trust Division owns 874 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd reported 97,000 shares. Clark Cap Management Grp Incorporated holds 284,214 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Llc owns 9,595 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 65,700 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 775,528 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 61,035 are owned by Callahan Advisors Ltd Llc. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.67% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Voya Investment Management Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 353,853 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 0.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 51,798 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials Is Ready For AI: July Quarter Earning Thursday After Bell – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: ABBV, GE, AMAT, SRE, NUE – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.