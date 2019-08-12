Peconic Partners Lifted Quanta Svcs (PWR) Position by $5.84 Million as Share Price Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Altavista Wealth Management Boosted Position

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.85 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23M, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 2.07M shares traded or 48.64% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 23,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 102,094 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 78,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 24.09M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.94% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Goelzer Management holds 220,995 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Savant Limited Liability has 58,232 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Payden & Rygel, a California-based fund reported 808,170 shares. First Fin Bancorp holds 178,671 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Crossvault Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.29% or 58,694 shares in its portfolio. Hamlin Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 2.24M shares. Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited invested in 51,520 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.96% or 1.27M shares. 118,480 are owned by Oxbow Advisors Ltd. Ifrah Svcs holds 0.48% or 29,629 shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn owns 132,626 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt owns 71,502 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 19,676 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

