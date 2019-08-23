Peconic Partners Lifted Its Targa Res (TRGP) Stake by $14.35 Million; Driehaus Capital Management Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Has Raised as Stock Price Declined

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) by 627.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 31,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 36,144 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 4,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $79.59. About 85,577 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 159.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 569,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 1.41M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Put) by 84,159 shares to 400 shares, valued at $80,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,275 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). B Riley Wealth Management Inc reported 28,303 shares stake. Paloma Prns Company owns 55,120 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 33 shares. Mai Cap Management owns 142,775 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Limited holds 49,653 shares. Cushing Asset Management LP holds 4.87% or 3.46M shares. Bokf Na has 5,123 shares. Millennium Ltd has 0.11% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1.78M shares. Raymond James Fin Advsrs accumulated 240,198 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.11% stake. Clal Insur Enter Holdings Ltd has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7,000 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 32,065 shares to 150,123 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) by 13,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,398 shares, and cut its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 878,824 shares. Sei Invests Company accumulated 189,821 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Street Corp invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). 12,087 were reported by Nuveen Asset Ltd Com. Goldman Sachs has 550,167 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 50,250 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 2,500 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Waddell Reed Financial reported 0.03% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) accumulated 6 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Co has 58,500 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.1% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Advisory Serv Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity.