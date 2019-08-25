Peconic Partners Increases Position in Walmart (WMT); Encana Corp. (ECA) Holding Has Increased by Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Encana Corp. (ECA) by 65.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 520,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, up from 795,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Encana Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 25.31M shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.24 million shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 25/04/2018 – SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard is Now Available at Walmart; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking to Buy Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant FlipKart; 21/04/2018 – Telegraph (IN): Walmart to log into Flipkart soon; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 11/05/2018 – Walmart is spending $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company; 03/05/2018 – UK lawmakers seek answers from regulator on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 02/04/2018 – ARVEST BANK IS AN ARKANSAS BANK MAJORITY-OWNED BY THE FAMILY OF WALMART INC WMT.N FOUNDER SAM WALTON; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Net $2.13B

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 91,020 shares to 518,781 shares, valued at $27.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers International Group Inc. by 49,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,319 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

