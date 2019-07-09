Peconic Partners Increases Holding in Mastec (MTZ); China Mobile LTD (CHL) Holding Maintained by Aviance Capital Management Llc

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 2646422% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 13.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.23M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636.49M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 224,017 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (CHL) by 62405.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 56,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,880 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 91 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 364,629 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. 600 are held by Endurance Wealth. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 11,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 52,256 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 2.00 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Delphi Management Ma holds 0.75% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 16,945 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 21,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alyeska Group LP reported 945,978 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.05% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 9,622 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Company reported 1,350 shares stake. Asset Inc invested in 36,857 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 11,697 shares. 33,700 are held by Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Com. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 520,333 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Coe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 53,769 shares.

