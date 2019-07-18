Peconic Partners Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Boosted By $452,302 Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 25.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company acquired 4,267 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company holds 20,741 shares with $2.20 million value, up from 16,474 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $111.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 1.92 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Peconic Partners Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc acquired 2,600 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 3,900 shares with $754,000 value, up from 1,300 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $101.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $211.76. About 721,292 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Tru And Investment Mngmt has invested 0.59% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% or 582,731 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 25,930 shares. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,448 were reported by Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Company stated it has 1,146 shares. Sequoia Finance Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 4,169 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities reported 710 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 246,482 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Catalyst Advsr Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lenox Wealth reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Edgar Lomax Va has invested 1.79% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 10,450 are owned by Ingalls & Snyder. Appleton Partners Ma owns 2,951 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $188 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. UBS maintained the shares of NEE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 15,000 shares to 8,225 valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allergan Plc stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 2,623 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Money Lc, a California-based fund reported 9,660 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 83,935 shares. Mariner Llc holds 304,805 shares. Comerica Bancorporation owns 221,710 shares. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.53% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bailard Inc invested in 76,788 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co LP invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Twin Cap Mngmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mcrae Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,440 shares stake. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 700 shares. 28,282 are held by Roanoke Asset Management Ny. Whitnell & Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 2,552 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Choate Inv Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 17,095 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. The insider TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold 4,075 shares worth $418,992. $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Whitaker Darla H on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, January 25 BAHAI AHMAD sold $2.80 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 26,963 shares. Another trade for 9,270 shares valued at $936,455 was sold by Flessner Kyle M. The insider TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19M. 23,174 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $2.34M were sold by Ilan Haviv. XIE BING had sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762.