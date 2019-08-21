Peconic Partners Holds Position in Equinix (EQIX); Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Saturna Capital Cut Its Stake by $435,000 as Stock Price Rose

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 501,179 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.70 million, down from 506,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.3. About 2.08M shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $547. About 252,728 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) by 8,729 shares to 426,043 shares, valued at $46.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv has invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Texas Yale Cap owns 72,206 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 2.16 million are owned by Northern Corporation. Eagle Asset stated it has 0.77% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Snyder Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). M&T Bancshares has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 301,453 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 7,936 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Kingdon Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 231,794 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,594 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Stephens Ar owns 13,936 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.62% or 23,324 shares. Motco reported 501 shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 391,528 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Intact has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Northern Tru Corp invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jefferies Ltd Liability reported 14,084 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 67,937 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdg Public Limited. Coastline Trust owns 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 450 shares. Jump Trading Llc stated it has 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).