Peconic Partners Holding in Equinix (EQIX) Lifted by $362,400 as Share Price Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Its Position by $558,920

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $8.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.97. About 644,409 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Pushes Discretionary Sector Lower; 10 Of 11 Sectors Higher — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix; 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $552.99. About 29,631 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares to 41,842 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.37 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

