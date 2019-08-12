Peconic Partners Has Upped Tableau Software (DATA) Stake by $4.44 Million as Market Value Rose; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $334.21. About 525,941 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 34,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 54,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 4,077 shares. Amp Investors Ltd reported 273,222 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has 12,906 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement has invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has 2,087 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sterneck Capital Limited Com accumulated 1,070 shares. Smith Moore And Communications owns 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,814 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 49,754 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Us Bank De invested in 582,127 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.25% or 53,864 shares. West Chester Cap Inc reported 1,848 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hamel Assocs holds 1.63% or 9,500 shares. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 5,971 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.67 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,275 shares to 2,275 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).