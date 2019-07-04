Peconic Partners Has Upped Mastec (MTZ) Holding; Forest Hill Capital Has Cut Its South St (SSB) Stake by $3.70 Million as Valuation Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 54,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, down from 164,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 57,822 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB)

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 2646422% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 13.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.23 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636.49 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 600,968 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B

Analysts await South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. SSB’s profit will be $46.43M for 14.23 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by South State Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 265,961 shares to 566,190 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 39,737 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Dana Inv Incorporated accumulated 41,982 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ack Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 109,849 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech Inc accumulated 50,640 shares. Daruma Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 52,141 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 1,350 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Network Lc. Profund Advsrs Lc accumulated 6,531 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 446 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc invested in 117,297 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 198,405 shares stake. Coe Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 53,769 shares.

