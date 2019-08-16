Peconic Partners Has Upped Its Holding in Tableau Software (DATA) by $18.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding Boosted by Edgewood Management Llc

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 12,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 billion, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $499.87. About 445,829 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 724.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 144,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 164,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited owns 8,523 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amer Century Inc has 0.13% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Optimum Advisors has 400 shares. Petrus Co Lta holds 1,755 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability invested in 7,241 shares. Sarl accumulated 47,164 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 14,140 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0.04% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 967,818 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 19,861 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.37% or 318,389 shares. Baillie Gifford And accumulated 2.07 million shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 20 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs holds 0% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1.30M shares to 8.52M shares, valued at $1.68 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,510 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Llc invested in 0% or 1,474 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bokf Na holds 0.11% or 7,760 shares. J Goldman & LP accumulated 13,327 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Wisconsin Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7,155 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 6,125 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management reported 0.07% stake. Strs Ohio reported 144,572 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 641 shares. Renaissance Investment Group Incorporated Ltd Company has invested 0.87% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Holdings has invested 0.43% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Huntington National Bank owns 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 5,147 shares. Orbimed Llc reported 210,300 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). City has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).