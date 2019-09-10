Peconic Partners Has Upped Its Holding in Mastec (MTZ) by $211.70 Million; Apg Asset Management Nv Increases Stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR)

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 4.41 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.81. About 219,225 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 99,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 3.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.16M, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 6.34M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 25/05/2018 – Brazil trucker protest lingers after government accord on diesel; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CFO SAYS THERE IS GREATER MARKET INTEREST IN ASSETS FOR SALE BY THE COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – PETROBRAS RELEASES TEASER FOR SALE OF PIRANEMA FIELDS; 20/03/2018 – Petrobras reviewing offer for two more fertilizer plants-exec; 18/04/2018 – PARENTE MAY LEAVE POST AS CHAIRMAN OF BOURSE B3 TO POTENTIALLY BECOME CHAIRMAN AT BRF; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 05/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA WANTS TO RAISE PRODUCTION CAPACITY AT OIL LUB PLANT BY 55 PCT TO 42 MLN LITERS PER YEAR; 05/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PEDRO PARENTE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK PRESS BRIEFING; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS HAS CONSOLIDATED ITS RECOVERY TRAJECTORY: CEO; 22/05/2018 – Petrobras CEO says Brazil govt not interfering in fuel pricing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Management invested in 0.14% or 14,140 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 5,400 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.22% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Cwm Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 1,300 are held by Johnson Fincl Grp. Foundry Ptnrs Lc owns 51,474 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pnc Service Gp Inc holds 2,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.14% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Clark Capital Management Gru Inc reported 103,084 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Mellon owns 716,661 shares. 128,041 are held by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 12,318 shares stake. Hennessy Advisors reported 0.13% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Commonwealth State Bank Of invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MasTec: Still My Number One Pick – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MasTec: The Beat (And Raise) Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New (Put) by 84,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).