Peconic Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Dycom Inds (DY) by $1.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) Shareholder Ariel Investments Lifted Its Position

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) by 242.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 782,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.98 million, up from 323,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 1.13M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 311,537 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 656,836 shares to 817,494 shares, valued at $33.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brady Corp. (NYSE:BRC) by 120,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ptnrs Llp owns 5,654 shares. 26,340 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Ins. Quantitative Investment Ltd Com accumulated 0.1% or 28,200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 54 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.17% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 60 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0% or 140 shares. Cibc Ww has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Gam Holdings Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 73,781 shares. Tobam owns 0.21% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 71,012 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Delta Asset Management Tn accumulated 148 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Paloma holds 30,365 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Advisors Lc holds 91,708 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.23 million shares to 13.23 million shares, valued at $636.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 144,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

