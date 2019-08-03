Peconic Partners Has Raised Targa Res (TRGP) Position By $61.08 Million; Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Sentiment Is 1.47

Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 106 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 72 decreased and sold holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 35.82 million shares, down from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fox Factory Holding Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 57 Increased: 68 New Position: 38.

Peconic Partners Llc increased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 677.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc acquired 1.49M shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)'s stock declined 2.41%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 1.71 million shares with $71.04 million value, up from 220,000 last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $8.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 2.02M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.65. About 199,487 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, makes, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. The firm offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It has a 34.54 P/E ratio. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. for 1.58 million shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 990,347 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 1.97% invested in the company for 4.48 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.55% in the stock. Nbw Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,846 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Targa Resources Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Thursday, February 21 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.