Peconic Partners Has Raised Stake in Concho Res (CXO) by $1.65 Million; Conagra Brands (CAG) Holder Jana Partners Has Increased Its Stake by $38.32 Million as Valuation Declined

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 2.57 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 22,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 2.68M shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JACK HARPER SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN WELL EFFICIENCIES; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Rev $947M; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONSIDERATION TO EACH RSP SHAREHOLDER TO BE $50.24 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.56 million activity. The insider BRIDWELL TUCKER S bought 7,000 shares worth $492,240. Merriman Gary A also bought $139,800 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Monday, August 5. $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by HARPER JACK F on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who held shares of RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “After Gigantic Anadarko Acquisition, 6 Top Stocks That May Be Next – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Concho Resources Stock Is Cratering Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Whiting Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy stock plunges highlight energy sector selloff – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 486,192 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.51% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 4,430 are owned by Greenwood Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. 145,316 were reported by Hexavest. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 266,368 shares. 8 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl Services. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,640 shares. Buckingham Mngmt Inc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 73,812 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 658,569 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Limited Partnership holds 325,001 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. 10 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Llc. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 16,753 shares. Whittier Trust Communication reported 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 71,454 shares.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConAgra Brands +7% after strong outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symons Cap Management reported 213,522 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ellington Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,900 shares. Sit Associate Incorporated holds 0.29% or 331,025 shares. First Republic Management holds 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 55,374 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 18,805 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Manhattan Communications, New York-based fund reported 3,022 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Baystate Wealth Management Lc has 2,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 428,770 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited reported 0.05% stake. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Llc stated it has 12,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 2.14 million shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Friday, June 28 OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 25,000 shares. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was made by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.