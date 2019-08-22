Peconic Partners Has Raised By $18.40 Million Its Tableau Software (DATA) Position; Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Papa John’s International has $60 highest and $45 lowest target. $54.17’s average target is 22.39% above currents $44.26 stock price. Papa John’s International had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy”. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 8. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) on Wednesday, March 27 to “Hold” rating. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. See Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) latest ratings:

Peconic Partners Llc increased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 724.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc acquired 144,895 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock rose 40.41%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 164,895 shares with $20.99 million value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $14.80B valuation. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL, worth $141,969 on Friday, May 17.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 875,286 shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Papa John's International, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 57,932 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 475,754 were reported by Sei Invests. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 34,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Corp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% stake. Moreover, Covington Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 14,326 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Arrowstreet Capital L P owns 412,241 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 57,703 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 4,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,972 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 48,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 54,517 shares.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 6,210 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 31,553 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited invested in 60,510 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Advisory Ser Network Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 4,417 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 182,568 were accumulated by Legal And General Gru Plc. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 241,672 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Co holds 135,087 shares. Cap Ca invested in 19,800 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset invested 1.32% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 10,787 shares. Axa reported 200,148 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners holds 0.03% or 11,300 shares.