Peconic Partners Has Lowered Stake in Splunk (SPLK) as Shares Rose; G2 Investment Partners Management Upped Holding in Rosetta Stone (RST) as Stock Declined

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.88. About 1.12 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 65.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 101,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 257,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 155,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 316,760 shares traded or 51.08% up from the average. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt accumulated 33,741 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Communication invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 19,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. G2 Inv Partners Mngmt invested 1.73% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Renaissance Techs Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 28,145 shares. Spark Inv Management Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Columbus Circle reported 0.05% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Moreover, Cortina Asset Llc has 0.31% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 53,148 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,601 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Osmium Partners Lc stated it has 29.57% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 31,541 shares to 63,203 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,589 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Lc holds 0.02% or 3,789 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 172,790 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt holds 2,800 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc owns 75 shares. Campbell Com Inv Adviser Limited Liability reported 8,283 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associates reported 0.05% stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% or 120,336 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 45,214 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Td Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 370,749 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 23,009 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp owns 38,870 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd accumulated 386,698 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.