Peconic Partners Has Lowered Splunk (SPLK) Position as Share Price Rose; Osterweis Capital Management Maintains Position in Biotelemetry (BEAT)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 102,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 95,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 162,601 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 1.17 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.02% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 155,122 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 73,407 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 22,041 shares. Osterweis Management Incorporated owns 102,530 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 7,290 shares. Twin Tree LP has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 5,756 are owned by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Ancora Advsr Limited reported 79,825 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Regions Fin Corporation has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 525 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Bbt Management Limited Liability Corp reported 3,630 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,793 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.04% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Millrace Asset Group accumulated 24,105 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 50,985 shares to 75,845 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 22,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,133 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

