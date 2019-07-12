Peconic Partners Has Lifted Targa Res (TRGP) Position by $14.35 Million as Market Value Declined; Cadence Bank Na Has Increased Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Shares Rose

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.86. About 1.12 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 159.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 569,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 428,466 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44M shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New (Put) by 84,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,768 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.