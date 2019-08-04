Peconic Partners Has Lifted Holding in Targa Res (TRGP) by $61.08 Million; Cutter & Company Brokerage Increases Position in At T (T)

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 16,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 79,482 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 62,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 36.48 million shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 677.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 1.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.04M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 2.05M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arista Networks: A New Phase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cloudera: The Truth Is Out There – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.