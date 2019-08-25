Peconic Partners Has Lifted Holding in Equinix (EQIX) as Stock Price Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Premier Asset Managment Has Upped Position by $484,960

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 6,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,483 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 22,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 6,225 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc owns 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Ltd Llc owns 12,461 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl invested in 36,570 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 16,209 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 147 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 6,732 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). British Columbia Invest Management Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1,290 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Primecap Mgmt Company Ca stated it has 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Consolidated Investment Group Ltd Liability Company reported 6,500 shares. 1.22 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 1,349 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Low-Beta Stocks to Buy as Trade Tensions Heighten – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These 2 â€œSilent Wealth Buildersâ€ Are Set to Soar (and yield 6.8%+) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 5 REITs Paying Up to 7.0% Will Soar as Rates Fall – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Alert: Last Chance on 3 REITs Paying Up to 8.5% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ws Mngmt Lllp reported 71,641 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company owns 291,062 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. 937,866 were reported by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.15% or 173,227 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap invested in 0.41% or 447,987 shares. 200,142 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mgmt. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.85% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 79,810 shares. Thomasville Bancshares invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hudson Bay Management LP invested in 5,500 shares. Community Bank Of Raymore has 0.91% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advsrs Asset Management accumulated 358,937 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Signature Estate And Inv Advsr Ltd owns 6,431 shares. Fire Gp stated it has 40,000 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Bell Comml Bank holds 0.93% or 42,750 shares. Fairview Capital Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “U.S. Stocks Starting to Trade Just as Badly as Chinese Shares on Tariff & Trade War News – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,850 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,985 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).