Peconic Partners Has Increased Its Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding; Kingdon Capital Management Holding in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 212.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 7.85 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.54 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.69 million, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 734,732 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 14,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,521 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74 million, down from 120,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $238.69. About 363,313 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 EPS, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $429.68M for 19.44 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 325,000 shares to 813,561 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

