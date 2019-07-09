Peconic Partners Has Decreased Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $28.88 Million; Cypress Funds Has Raised Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $1.46 Million; Market Value Declined

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 99.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100,000, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 5.12M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40M, up from 137,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $173.86. About 1.64 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.55M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 0.7% or 529,681 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 470,288 shares. 10 holds 119,608 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Natl Ins Tx invested in 95,802 shares or 0.1% of the stock. M&T Comml Bank Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Co has 0.41% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 60,227 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 727,692 shares. Vanguard Incorporated reported 162.07M shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated reported 74,522 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Eagle Global holds 5.72 million shares or 4.47% of its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage invested in 1.82% or 319,308 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 52,810 shares. 960,200 are held by Adams Natural Fund Incorporated.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.74 million for 23.02 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

