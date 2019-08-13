Peconic Partners Has Decreased Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $28.68 Million; Market Value Rose; Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Maintains Holding in At&T (T)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 60.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 96,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 256,238 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 159,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 17.05M shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST

