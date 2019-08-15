Peconic Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Splunk (SPLK) by $5.70 Million; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Value Rose, Skylands Capital Lowered Its Holding

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $125.6. About 1.23 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 34.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 4,540 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 6,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $9.16 during the last trading session, reaching $539.05. About 357,401 shares traded or 18.43% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4,319 activity.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 46,800 shares to 203,675 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corp. to buy TransDigm Group’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies unit for $920 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management Inc has 7,449 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset has 0.29% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 2,370 shares. Moreover, Bamco New York has 0.53% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Howe Rusling holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. White Elm Cap Limited Liability Co reported 6.4% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 409,497 shares. Cookson Peirce And Company holds 56,792 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company reported 35 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 16,086 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.04% or 293,731 shares. Private Advisor Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Smithfield Tru has 295 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 51,241 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 2,700 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,600 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 7.85M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buying Opportunity In Splunk Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Splunk Earnings: SPLK Stock Down Despite Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – CIBR, PANW, SPLK, FTNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.