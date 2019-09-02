Peconic Partners Has Cut Dycom Inds (DY) Stake by $1.71 Million; Stock Value Rose; Manatuck Hill Partners Increased Holding in Bank Amer (BAC)

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 508,179 shares traded or 42.97% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 14,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 135,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 121,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – BofA 1Q FICC Trading Revenue Ex-DVA $2.54B, Est. $2.96B: TOPLive; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 14/05/2018 – Rocket Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 35,600 shares to 162,907 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has 137,775 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.95% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 11.79M shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt accumulated 21,794 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Co holds 173,867 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Associated Banc reported 338,328 shares. Manchester Limited Liability Co stated it has 29,697 shares. The Illinois-based Country Retail Bank has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 96,100 shares. Tci Wealth Inc reported 13,512 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 392,495 shares. Sadoff Invest Limited Liability Com owns 1.72M shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. 8.03M are held by Sound Shore Mgmt Inc Ct. Janney Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 169,118 shares to 253,677 shares, valued at $50.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dycom Industries EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Dycom Industries (DY) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c, Revenues Beat; Q3 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.