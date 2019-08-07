Peconic Partners Decreased Its Dycom Inds (DY) Stake as Share Value Rose; F M C (FMC) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Boosted Its Holding

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 389,879 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 177,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, up from 152,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 1.34M shares traded or 15.63% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FMC Is A Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FMC Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Raises Full-Year Adjusted EPS Outlook – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE) by 35,530 shares to 664,470 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 200,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 0.01% or 357 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.82M shares. Paragon Ltd Llc reported 400 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 7,039 shares. Amp Capital reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 14,247 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Savings Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,620 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 51,102 shares. Green Valley Investors Limited Liability holds 339,362 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 18,195 shares. Jane Street Ltd Llc reported 26,460 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,008 shares. 240 were accumulated by Parkside Fin Bancorporation & Tru. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability holds 55,519 shares. Davenport And Com Ltd Com reported 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.49M for 14.67 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.