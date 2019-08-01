Peconic Partners Decreased Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $28.68 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Advisory Alpha Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.56 Million

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 97 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 2,655 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.85 million, down from 2,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 11.05 million shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 18.51 million shares traded or 40.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.34 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.43 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.